Aisha Buhari greets Adamawa APC governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru Binani

The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Sen. Aisha Dahiru Binani over her Victory at the just-concluded governorship primaries of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

The First Lady in a press statement signed by the Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, (Office of the first Lady) described her emergence as the Governorship candidate of the party as a victory for all Nigerian Women.

She called on Senator Binani not to rest on her oars, as the journey had just begun.

