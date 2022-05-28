Subscribe
Politics

Aisha Buhari greets Adamawa APC governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru Binani

By No Comments1 Min Read

The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Sen. Aisha Dahiru Binani over her Victory at the just-concluded governorship primaries of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

The First Lady in a press statement signed by the Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, (Office of the first Lady) described her emergence as the Governorship candidate of the party as a victory for all Nigerian Women.

She called on Senator Binani not to rest on her oars, as the journey had just begun.

