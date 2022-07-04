Aisha Buhari Foundation restates commitment to tertiary education development

The Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) has restated its commitment to promote tertiary education development in the country.

Its Founder and Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, made the statement while presenting books and other research materials to the Federal Capital Territory College of Education, Zuba (FCT) Abuja.

Represented by the foundation’s Media Officer, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, Buhari described tertiary education as crucial to Nigeria’s development.

She said the foundation would continue to partner with relevant domestic and international stakeholders to support tertiary education development.

The ABF founder urged the management of the college to use the materials judiciously in the interest of learning.

”Our interest is that these materials should be used to benefit the students and the institution at large,” she said.

Responding, the college Provost, Dr Mohammed Hamza, described the gesture as a good omen.

Represented by the Deputy Provost, Dr Sule Mundo, Hamza thanked the foundation for identifying with the needs of the institution.

”We are determined to make the best use of every support given to us. Our job is to impart knowledge, we appreciate this gesture,” he said.

ABF had made similar donations to some schools in the FCT.The schools are: LEA Primary Schools Jahi, Kado, Kuchigoro, Kuruduma-1 and Junior Secondary School, Kpebi