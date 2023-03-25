Aisha Buhari donates a bus for national para-sports

The First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has reiterated that there is ability in disability.

The First Lady spoke when she donated and presented a special bus to Nigeria’s Para Sports teams on Friday.

The bus was presented through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development at the National Stadium in Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by her Special Assistant on Health and Developmental Partners, Dr. Victoria Ogala-Akogwu, further said that she is proud to associate with the Para-athletes who have won laurels for the country in many international competitions.

She said this has confirmed the inclusivity agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

She further called on well-meaning Nigerians to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in order to ensure that Nigerian Para Athletes are encouraged through investment in them.

This, she said, would help to boost morale and give them assurances of communal support and encourage them to win more laurels for the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in his address, noted that sports in Nigeria are a veritable tool for national unity, cohesion, peace, progress and international diplomacy.

Dare noted the passion Mrs. Buhari has for Para Sports, having sponsored the 2019 World Para Powerlifting championship in Abuja.

He expressed confidence that with the establishment of the new National Sports Festivals and Para Sports Department, his Ministry will achieve greater heights in the sector.

Ezekiel Elisha, who spoke on behalf of the Para-Athletes and participates in the wheelchair race, was also presented with a new wheelchair.

Present at the ceremony were officials of the office of the First Lady, including SA Special Duties, Rose Audu; SA Media, Adebisi Olumide-Ajay; Executive Secretary, Future Assured, Mallam Saidu Suleiman; and Head of Finance, Hajiya Laila Ribadu.