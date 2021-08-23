Aisha Buhari Cup: Morocco aim to come out on top – Coach Pedros

Head Coach of Morocco’s Women National Team, Reynald Pedros is targeting his first successful campaign on the continent ahead of the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria in September.

The Atlas Lionesses will compete in the maiden edition of the six-nation championship organised in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari, and the 49-year-old French tactician, who was engaged in November 2020, shared his great delight in his side’s invitation.

“It is a tournament that will be great, seeing that we have all the best African teams, the quality is there. Competing will enable us to create a group and test ourselves against the best African nations. So, it is a beautiful opportunity for us in Morocco to participate in the tournament,” he continued.

On the importance of the competition, he further said: “It’s important to examine ourselves as we are still a work in progress. We still have 11 months until the Women AFCON, meaning we still have enough time. This will be the first tournament that we are going to have aside friendly matches. It is now left to us to do the maximum to be able to advance by applying necessary teachings to be able to progress and to be able to get ready for the Women AFCON by July next year.”

Morocco will launch their campaign against Nigeria in the opening match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos on 13th September before squaring up against Mali four days later at the same venue.