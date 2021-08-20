Aisha Buhari Cup: LOC inspects Mobolaji Johnson Arena

Members of the Local Organizing Committee for the Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament (Aisha Buhari Cup) were at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Friday morning to check out the facility and ascertain the pace of work at the venue.

Two weeks ago, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had assured the LOC members that work would proceed at the facility to ensure its readiness to host matches of the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

He also assured that renovation work at the Agege Stadium would be done with dispatch.

At the Draw Ceremony on Wednesday, the organizers announced that the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, which is the site of the old Onikan Stadium, would serve as Venue A of the tournament, while Agege Stadium would be Venue B.

On Friday, the LOC members, including Seyi Akinwunmi (chairman), Aisha Falode (director of organization), and Hon. Ayo Omidiran (member) as well as Technical Committee members, Bola Oyeyode and Dotun Coker, were at the Arena to see for themselves the state of things.

“We thank Governor Sanwo-Olu and the entire Lagos State government for the pace of work here, and at the Agege Stadium. We believe that both venues will be ready for the tournament,” Akinwunmi said at the end of the visit.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Morocco, Ghana, South Africa and Mali will battle for honours at the nine-day tournament that will see 10 matches in all played across Mobolaji Johnson Arena and Agege Stadium, with the opening match between Nigeria and Morocco on Monday, 13th September and the final on 21st September – both at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.