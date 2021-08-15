Aisha Buhari Cup: Fans await Ghana, South Africa, others

The buzz and excitement for the Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament is gathering momentum, as the ever-passionate and vibrant Lagos fans eagerly look forward to welcoming the African Ladies to the City of Aquatic Splendour.

With the theme, Playing for Good, the visiting teams won’t be starved of support from the home crowd.

The pleasure of playing in Lagos is extreme. It is a place where fans are ever ready to switch their loyalty to any side that meets their football expectations.

“I will support the Mali team, even though I know that Nigeria will win the Cup,” said Emmanuella, a JSS 2 student of Birrel High School Sabo, Yaba. For her friends Bose and Ifeoluwa, both students of Onike Girls Secondary School, the Aisha Buhari Cup tournament will provide them the opportunity to see four – time African Woman Player of the Year winner, Asisat Oshoala.

“Most of our classmates talk about Asisat Oshoala; will she play? We will like to come and watch her play for Nigeria.” Emeka Ndidi, a shop owner at Shitta, Surulere, believes the rivalry among Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon is the spice that makes women football in the continent tick.

“You know the rivalry between Super Falcons and these other countries is a big one. It will be interesting to watch them and see if they can measure up to Nigeria.”

Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Morocco and Mali are the teams expected to test might when the tournament takes place 13th – 21st September 2021.

Meanwhile, the Federation Malienne de Football has announced a provisional squad of 38 players of the country’s women A team for the Aisha Buhari Cup, with the players set to resume camping early this week.

Mali are ranked 9th in Africa and 84th in the world.

They will be joined at the 13th – 21st September tournament in the City of Lagos by hosts Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, South Africa and Cameroon.