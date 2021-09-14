Aisha Buhari Cup: Falcons, Eagles train as all is set for kick-off

Reigning African champions Nigeria and today’s opponents, Mali both had a feel of the remodelled Mobolaji Johnson Arena yesterday, hours to today’s commencement of the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament in Lagos.

Both teams will lock horns on the lush turf of the new, impressive arena, hitherto known as the Onikan Stadium, and which has now been upgraded to a jaw-dropping, compact venue capable of hosting a range of international games.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who has not hidden his keen desire to see to the success of the six –day invitational in the state, made his way unannounced to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena both on Monday evening and yesterday morning, with firm gubernatorial directives to the contractors to get done quickly with the little touches left on the structure.

At a meeting with the Local Organising Committee led by Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibironke Sanwo-Olu said she was personally excited by the remodelling of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena and commended the LOC for the ideals, vision and mission set for the tournament, and for encouraging the Future Assured Programme of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.