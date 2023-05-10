Aisha Buhari commissions AFLPM Secretariat + Photos

The First Lady of Nigeria, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has commissioned the new secretariat of the Africa First Ladies Peace Mission.

As president of the body since 2021, Buhari promised the structure, commissioned on Tuesday in Abuja, as her legacy.

The commissioning was attended by many dignitaries, including former female presidents of Malawi, Joyce Banda, and Central African Republic, Catherine Samba-Panza; Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Taylor; and former female Vice President of South Africa, Phumzile Mambo-Ngcuka, as well as Buhari’s predecessor, Patience Jonathan; her incoming successor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; and wife of Nigeria’s Vice President.

Nine African First Ladies attended or were represented, including the new President of the Mission and First Lady of Burundi and Vice President and First Lady of Niger Republic.

A delegation from the African Union Commission and other development institutions also attended the ceremony.