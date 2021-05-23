The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with the families of late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others who died in a plane crash on Friday in Kaduna.

The Special Assistant to the first lady on Media, Aliyu Abdullahi, said this on Sunday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari offered her condolences when she led members of the immediate first family, friends and well wishers to the residence of the deceased Army Chief.

In an emotional laden mood, Mrs Buhari said the deceased and his colleagues died as heroes and would forever remain in her mind and the minds of Nigerians.

She also commended their contribution so far in the fight against insurgency in the country.

NAN reports that the late Chief of Army Staff died alongside his colleagues, Brig.-Gen. M.I Abdulkadir, Brig.-Gen. Olayinka, Brig.-Gen. Kukiya, Maj. L.A Hayat, Maj. Hamza, Sgt. Umar.

Others are Flight Lt T.O Asaniyi, Flight Lt. A.A Olufade, Sgt. Adesina and ACM Oyedepo.