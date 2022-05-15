Aisha Buhari charges women to support female aspirants

First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has commended female political aspirants, calling on Nigerian women to draw inspiration from their courage and support them to win their chosen positions. She was speaking during a Summit for Political Aspirants organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria, on Saturday 14th May 2022, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Mrs. Buhari stressed that the coming election provides a unique opportunity to assess women’s readiness to change the course of history in Nigeria’s political terrain, and therefore needs to persevere and strive to approach the political ground with sincerity and decorum, and not allow themselves to be marginalized anymore. She charged them to shun violence, jealousy and hatred for one another and believe in themselves, love themselves as well as believe and commit to the party ideals.

“I would like to draw our attention to the need to increase our participation in governance, especially at the state and local government levels. This is important in making ourselves relevant as partners in progress and development,” she added.

She further urged the ruling APC to consider and implement the 35% affirmative action in the party constitution by taking all necessary steps in ensuring that women’s aspirations are fulfilled. While commending the party leadership for supporting women over the years, she charged them to believe in women and show them more solidarity.

She also expressed the belief that the summit will make a difference in the political landscape of the country and promised to support all women aspirants through the electoral process.

Earlier, the APC Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu commended the First Lady for the support she has been giving women and urged her to do more, especially at the edge of the primary elections. She said the essence of the summit was to garner moral support for female political aspirants and there was no better person to do this than the mother of the nation.

The National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu was represented at the event by Hon. Emma Eneukwu, Deputy National Chairman South, APC, who delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.