Aisha Buhari charges well-to-do Nigerians on education

First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of victims of insurgency and banditry particularly on the education of children from the states affected by security challenges.

She made the call during an inspection tour of a school built by the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) in Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday 7th September 2021.

The school, which has been completed and named Future Assured College, has attracted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Victims Support Fund (VSF).

In an address read by the Board Secretary of the Aisha Buhari Foundation, Halima Buhari-Sheriff in Maiduguri, the First Lady said the school will provide an opportunity for the children of the less privileged to get quality education and grow into future generational leaders. She noted that “Education is the best foundation for a developed society and it’s at the core of what we do at ABF.”

“I am here to inspect the school, which the First Lady has built to completion and which has attracted the attention of Victim Support Fund (VSF), a reputable Foundation with which we are partnering to run the school. We are signing an MoU to this effect this afternoon” said Mrs. Sheriff.

“The First Lady has urged for more collaborative effort to ensure that more children especially those displaced by insurgency, banditry or any other form of economic disadvantage are provided with qualitative basic education to prepare them for productive life that will add value to the Nigerian society,” said Buhari-Sheriff.

The Future Assured College comprises both primary and secondary schools and will be tuition-free with the mission of improving enrollment of children affected and displaced by the insurgency in the Northeastern state of Borno.

The Executive Director of the Victims Support Fund, Professor Nana Tanko, who represented the Chairman, General T. Y. Danjuma at the signing of the MoU ceremony expressed their happiness with the well-equipped school they saw and pledged their support towards the management/running of the school.

Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, the Commissioner of Women Affairs represented Borno State Governor, Professor Umara Zulum at the event and thanked the First Lady for always coming to the aid of the state in their time of need.

“I recall that the First Lady has always come to the aid of people in Borno State, this is not the first time we are witnessing the acts of kindness from the First Lady towards the less privileged especially victims of the insurgency in the state, through her foundation she has sent food, clothing, and empowerment schemes all to Borno state in the past 5 years non-stop” said Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo.

The First Lady’s entourage included Mrs. Asabe Vilita Bashir, the Director-General of the National Center for Women Development (NCWD), Alh. Mohammed Usman Albishir, Special Assistant to the President on OAFLAD, Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, and Dr. Mohammed Sani, the Commissioner of Education, Yobe State, among others.