Aisha Buhari charges well-to-do Nigerians on education

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has urged well-to-do Nigerians to lend a hand of support to educating the Nigerian populace.

She made the call at the graduation ceremony of her Future Assured Youth Education Empowerment Program (FA-YEEP) batch two in Yola, Adamawa State, on Thursday 14th October 2021.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented at the ceremony by her daughter, Mrs. Halima Buhari-Sheriff, said that it is common knowledge in all parts of the world that people without education find it difficult to manage their lives.

She also stated that one of the long-term casualties of war and other crises around the world is education.

“Undoubtedly, education has suffered a lot in this part of the country despite the fact that it is one of the most powerful tools for national development, which empowers humanity with knowledge and other opportunities.

“Therefore, I have always queried myself if there is anything I can do to ameliorate the ever-declining access to education, especially in the North East that has been ravaged by the activities of insurgency over the years,” she said.

She described how in 2017, she partnered with Konngol Silvertongue Institute in Adamawa State to experiment with some ideas on how to improve access to education, particularly among the young school dropouts.

That experiment, she said, brought back those who initially lost hope because they failed in their WAEC, NECO and had no idea where to start again.

“The FA-YEEP then commenced with 135 students, and at the end of the training recorded 40 percent success rate. Banking on our experience, we commenced the second batch with about 650 students and have recorded a 95 percent success rate today,” said Mrs. Buhari.

Mrs. Halima Buhari-Sheriff also thanked the traditional leaders in the state for their support, the Lamido of Adamawa, Emir of Mubi, and the Gangwari of Ganye where the three learning centers were located.

She further expressed gratitude to the development partners, Petroleum Equalisation Fund, Northeast Development Commission, for providing the learners with customized e-learning tools.

Professor Abubakar Tahir of Kongol Silvertongue Institute expressed gratitude over the productive partnership, which resulted in a huge success rate, saying that more than a dozen students made several distinctions in their WASSCE and have gained admissions into various tertiary institutions around the country.

The Adamawa State governor, represented by the Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Wilbiner Jackson; and the wife of the governor, Hajiya Lami Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, gave goodwill messages and thanked the First Lady for her acts of kindness to the people of Adamawa State.