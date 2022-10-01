Aisha Buhari begs Nigerians over hardship, insecurity

The Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has begged Nigerians over the harsh economic realities and insecurity experienced under the regime of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari.

She made the plea on Friday in Abuja at the 62nd Independence Day Special Juma’at prayer and Public Lecture.

The lecture: titled: “The Islamic Foundation of True Democracy,” was held at the National Mosque Conference Hall in Abuja.

Haji Buhari said: “Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as you may be aware that this government is making its exit and perhaps witnessing the last anniversary of the regime, I pray for Nigerians to pray for a successful election and transition programme.

“The regime might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general.

“We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is also noticeable that our naira is being evaluated and the foreign exchange rate has affected our economy causing a lot of hardship and difficulties in terms of education, health and other day-to-day activities of our citizens.

“We must unite and fight against security challenges.

“While the efforts of the government are well appreciated, it is important to know that many programmes have been put in places such as agriculture, entrepreneurship and engagement of youth and women to cushion the effects and provide alternatives.”