Aisha Achimugu declared wanted by EFCC speaks, defends business practice

The Managing Director and CEO of Felak Concept Group, Aisha Achimugu has reaffirmed her commitment to transparency, integrity, and due process in the wake of allegations leveled against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a statement signed by Bodex Hungbo, the company’s Head of Media, and shared on her Instagram handle, Achimugu expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers both within Nigeria and abroad.

“Over the past few days, we have been inundated with calls, messages, and visits from friends, families, colleagues, and concerned citizens. The outpouring of support, prayers, and encouragement has been profoundly moving and humbling.”

She emphasized her unwavering belief in the rule of law and due process, assuring the public that her business dealings have always been law-abiding and ethical.

“As a responsible citizen and entrepreneur, Dr. Aisha remains a firm believer in the rule of law and due process and will never do otherwise. We trust that these principles and justice will prevail as this matter unfolds. Our business practices have always been grounded in transparency, integrity, and respect for our nation’s laws.”

Achimugu also reassured her business partners, family, and professional associates of her commitment to cooperating fully with the necessary authorities while maintaining her dedication to national development.

“To our valued business partners, families, professional associates, and well-wishers worldwide, please be assured that she is fully committed to all processes involved as a responsible and law-abiding citizen who has contributed so much to the growth of our nation as well as being a national asset.”

The statement ended with a message of goodwill, acknowledging Mother’s Day celebrations and extending Eid Mubarak greetings to the Muslim community.

The EFCC had earlier declared Aisha Achimugu wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering. The anti-graft agency stated that she is being sought in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Achimugu, who heads Felak Concept Group, has assured the public of her commitment to resolving the matter through lawful means while maintaining her reputation as a law-abiding entrepreneur.

