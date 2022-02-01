Airtel, Spotify partner on music streaming service

Airtel Nigeria says it has partnered with Spotify, a global streaming service, to provide music lovers across Nigeria with daily complimentary data to access the platform.

Airtel Nigeria made the disclosure in a statement it issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

It said that with the partnership, Airtel’s customers who purchase weekly and monthly data bundles would get bonus data to enjoy Spotify with its over 70 million songs, including local favourites without worrying about additional data costs.

“The partnership will offer Airtel customers complimentary data that can be used exclusively on the Spotify platform whenever they purchase data bundles,” it said.

Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Commercial Officer, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the company’s partnership with Spotify was yet another demonstration of its commitment to creating opportunities that would entertain, excite, delight and reward customers on its network.

Efeurhobo said: “Airtel is positioned as the network of first choice for music, youth culture and innovation and we are delighted to partner with Spotify to deliver sheer happiness at the fingertips of our esteemed customers across the country.

“We believe this partnership will not only empower and reward our customers but will also enable them to enjoy themselves thoroughly as they connect to the artists and songs they cherish.”

Fergal Walker, Director Freemium Partnerships at Spotify, said: “We are excited to announce our first partnership in Africa.

“Airtel, one of Nigeria’s leading mobile network, is a natural choice that shared our vision to enable Nigerians to access great audio and music for free.”

—