Airtel, NIMC urge Nigerians to embrace digital identity enrollment

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a strategic partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to intensify the campaign on the need for Nigerians to embrace digital identity (ID) enrollment in commemoration of this year’s National Identity Day scheduled to hold tomorrow, 16th September.

According to Airtel, the partnership with NIMC to mark the National Identity Day is in line with its commitment to support the government’s agenda of building a robust and reliable soft infrastructure and identity management system that will accelerate economic development as well as boost safety and security of all citizens and residents across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil, said Airtel is delighted to join NIMC, the Nigerian government and other well-meaning stakeholders to create further awareness on the importance of identity and digital identity enrollment, noting that a solid national identity database is a powerful tool that can drive efficient economic and social planning, governance and service delivery.

“Airtel commends the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) and the management of the NIMC under the leadership of Aliyu Aziz for their commitment to creating a world class identity database for Nigerians and for the relentlessness in inspiring several platforms and initiatives to put the conversation around identity management on the front burner. Airtel is excited to join NIMC in hosting this year’s identity management day and we will continue to support the institution in delivering its mandate to Nigerians,” he said.

According to the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, the commission is celebrating 16th September as National Identity Day in collaboration with the global agitation for the day to be formally declared as world international identity day.

“Nigeria has been positioned to take giant steps in providing unique identity to all through collaboration with government institutions and viable partnership with the private sectors. The essence of this celebration is to create awareness among Nigerians on the importance of identification as a tool for national development.

“We need more Nigerians to not only understand the role identity plays in improving governance but also in empowering individuals to exercise their rights and responsibilities fairly and equitably in a modern society. We are delighted Nigeria became the first country in the world to declare September 16 as ID Day, thereby leading the rest of the world in this important direction”, he said.

September 16 has been recognized annually as National Identity Day in Nigeria since 2019, following approval of the Federal Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to join the Coalition for International Identity Day.

The National Identity Dayis commemorated as part of the Government’s efforts to promote awareness on the importance of identity in enhancing access to rights, social services and formal economy.