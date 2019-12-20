Airtel Nigeria says it has partnered with the Lagos State Government to host one of the biggest End of Year Festivals dubbed the “Greater 2020”.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya, said in a statement on Friday that the carnival would hold in five locations in Lagos.

“The carnival will feature some of the biggest Nigerian artistes including Olamide, Fireboy, Zlatan and D.J Spinal, among others.

“The carnival, which is themed: ‘Simply Unforgettable,’ will be open to the public on the 25th of December across five locations, namely: Agege stadium, Ikorodu Town Hall, Recreational Place Youth Centre, Epe; Badagry Grammar School, Badagry and the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“On the 31st of December, 2019, the Greater Lagos 2020 end of year festival will climax with simultaneous concerts across the five locations, creating huge platforms for thousands of Lagosians to party into the New Year, 2020,” Ogunsanya said.

He said that Airtel was excited to partner with the Lagos State government on the Greater 2020 initiative as the platform would provide an opportunity to excite, delight and reward telecommunications consumers across Lagos in a fun-filled and electrifying atmosphere.

Ogunsanya said that the Airtel brand was always alive and committed to connecting Lagosians to everything they love and cherish.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Olufunke Adebolu, said the festival was targeted at showing Nigerians home and abroad how Lagos had evolved in the last decade and the opportunities available to investors regardless of their race or nationality.

“The Greater Lagos 2020 Festival will offer opportunities for Lagosians to connect with many big brands that will showcase their products, services and innovation across the five locations,” she said.