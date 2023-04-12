Airtel launches VoLTE to optimise call experience for customers

Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications company, on Wednesday said it had launched VoLTE, a technology that offers top-notch call experience to users on 4G network.

Airtel in a statement said the announcement was made during a brief launch held at the Airtel Headquarters, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Voice over Long Term Evolution is a high-speed wireless communication standard for mobile phones and data terminals, including Internet of things devices and wearables.

VoLTE has up to three times more voice and data capacity than older 3G Universal Mobile Telecommunication System and up to six times more than 2G GSM.

The firm said with the launch of VoLTE, all Airtel customers could make crispy clear calls on the 4G network and platforms such as the IP Multimedia Subsystem, while enjoying the advantage of an HD voice available on Android and iOS devices.

The Director of Marketing, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, said the company was committed to leveraging innovations that guarantees amazing experience while offering values to customers.

Adeshina said: “In line with the provision of 4G network for all, we are glad to be launching the Airtel VoLTE, which means a whole new level of experience added to the 4G experience for all.

“VoLTE automatically enables High Dimension (HD) voice and the call rate remains the same in spite of the amazing quality of experience.”

According to Airtel, VoLTE is now available nationwide and users can experience it on iOS and Android devices by selecting voice and data options on their mobile phone settings and clicking on the option to enable VoLTE.