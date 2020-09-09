Airtel Nigeria on Wednesday said it had partnered Google to enhance mobile internet experience in Nigeria through Mobile Data Platform (MDP).

The telecom company, which made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, described MDP as “a new feature that digitalises the journey of customers’ data purchase, utilisation and management”.

According to the company, the newly introduced mobile data platform, which is only available to Android Operating System (OS) users, offers a personalised experience and provides interface for data customers on the Airtel Network to purchase data plans.

The company said that customers could also check data balance and receive threshold notifications seamlessly without a need for memorising codes or short words.

It said that to access the service, Airtel customers with Android OS were required to go to settings on their Android device, then Google option where they would find the mobile data plan to purchase as well as manage data plan and offers.

Contributing, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, the Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, said the company was delighted to be the first telecom operator in Nigeria and Africa to partner Google to deliver an innovative service.

Balsingh said that the partnership would assist in offering true freedom and also putting real power in the hands of telecoms consumers.

“At Airtel, we are deeply passionate about making life simpler, smarter and better for our customers.

“Indeed, the launch of the Mobile Data Platform is a huge step forward in empowering telecoms consumers to become more productive and successful in their professional and personal endeavours,” he said.

Also, Mariam Abdullahi, Google’s Director, Android Platform Partnerships, Africa, said, “Nigerians value having a clear view of their data plan. That is why we are excited to see Mobile Data Plan interface roll out.

“MDP will give Airtel’s customers a simple way to view, manage and make relevant choices for plan purchases that best fit their needs.

“The Mobile Data Platform on the Airtel Network is available to both prepaid and post-paid customers, “Abdullahi said.