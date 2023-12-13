Airtel feeds 6,000 Nigerians in ‘Five Days of Love’ charity initiative

Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications company, on Tuesday said it would feed 6,000 Nigerians through the 2023 edition of its charity initiative, tagged: “Five Days of Love.”

The Director, Corporate Communications and CSR of Airtel Nigeria, Femi Adeniran, said this.

Adeniran, at a media briefing in Lagos, said this year, the company would feed 6,000 people across six states in Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative, which is in its ninth edition, will focus on distributing packed meals to people in Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Imo, Kwara and Abuja.

He said: “In each state, 1,000 persons, including children, women, youths and the elderly, will be served meals in an atmosphere capturing the celebratory feelings of the season.

“Through this initiative, the telco aims to share happiness and celebrate with the people in the communities where it operates.

“We believe that little things can make a difference.

“And this is why at Airtel, we have committed ourselves to the act of sharing and celebrating this end of the year as good neighbours.”

Also, the Director of Distribution, Airtel, Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, said despite the difficult times faced by families and organisations, the telco would continue its tradition of ensuring the vulnerable ones shared in the experience of the festive season.

According to Okafor-Obi, it is always the company’s wish to extend the Five Days of Love to reach more Nigerians, hence the commitment to feed 6,000 rather than the usual tradition of feeding 5,000 underprivileged Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this year’s edition would kick off on December 13 in Lagos State, followed by Rivers and Kano States on December 14, and Imo State on December 15.

The activity would continue in Kwara and Abuja on December 18 and 19 respectively.

The Airtel Five Days of Love initiative, which began in 10 orphanages across Nigeria in 2015, has since expanded to several towns and cities across the country.