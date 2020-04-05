Airtel commits over N1.9b to combat COVID-19

Airtel Nigeria on Sunday announced a commitment of over N1.9 billion towards the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Segun Ogunsanya, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, made this known in a statement.

Providing a breakdown of the pledged sum, Ogunsanya noted that N200 million would go towards the provision of an Isolation Centre and another N120 million for buying over 100,000 respiratory masks for health workers across the country.

He said Airtel has also partnered with leading e-learning platforms to offer data-free access to their sites, empowering young Nigerians to benefit from quality education during the COVID-19 period.

He said: “These e-learning platforms include the Oyo State Government’s e-learning portal and services; ULesson, a platform offering lessons for SS1-SS3 in the STEM subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

“Others are Myschool.ng, PASS.NG, which are exam preparation platforms for SSCE, JAMB, NECO, Common Entrance, ICAN, JSCE and also Screenclass, an emerging learning platform offering tutorials in key subjects for Junior and Senior Secondary School, Common Entrance.

“Our priority during this COVID-19 period will be the wellbeing and safety of all employees, customers, their family as well as every Nigerian.

“At the same time, our hearts go out to those at the front line: medical staff and caregivers who put themselves at risk to do all it takes to serve others.”

The managing director also noted that Airtel staff voluntarily contributed N20 million to be donated to Lagos State Government during the week for provision of food items to needy families.