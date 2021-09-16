Airstrike: Buni directs govt hospitals to cater for wounded victims

Governor Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe State has directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries during the Buhari village air strike in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state.

Yunusari, which shares an international border with Niger Republic, has an area of 3,790 km2 and a population of 125,821, according to the 2006 census.

This is contained in a statement by Mala-Buni’s Director General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.

Mala-Buni also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.

The governor commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the Wednesday air strike.

Mala-Buni directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs, Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd), to liaise with the Nigeria Air force and the Multinational Joint Task Force, to identify the root cause of the strike.

“Government will work closely with the security forces, especially the Nigeria Airforce, to establish what actually happened.

“This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurrence and to safeguard the lives of our people,” the governor said.

Buni reiterated the commitment of the state government to cooperate with all security agencies to ensure the safety of the people.