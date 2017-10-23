Airports concession will lead massive job loss – Ajaero

Joe Ajaero, the President, United Labour Congress, on Monday warned that the concession of the four major airports in the country would lead to massive job loss among airport workers.

Ajaero issued the warning during a protest against airport concession organised by the leadership of the ULC and members of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

The Federal Government has started moves to concession the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt Airports to enable them meet international standards.

Ajaero said previous concession agreements carried out in the power sector, Nigeria Railway Corporation and Nitel had not yielded the desired results.

He said the past experiences also showed that concession would not be favourable to the workers.

The ULC leader urged the ANAP members not to relent in showing their disapproval to the concession arrangement.

He charged the workers to sit down and negotiate their conditions of service before the concession if it must take place.

Ajaero said: “I came to solidarise with all of you on this challenge again. This is another challenge on the working people of Nigeria.

“If you have 500 workers now, after concession only 50 people will remain here. Even those 50 people will be casual appointments.

“Concession cannot add anything to the workers economy of Nigeria. It will only lead to job losses.”

Ajaero maintained that for the sector to function effectively, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria must be granted full autonomy to operate commercially.

He said it was strange that it was only the four viable airports that the government had put up for concession.

According to him, it will affect the other 18 airports who depend on them for survival.