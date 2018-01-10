Airport Offences: Police prosecute 235, secure 89 convictions in 2017

The Lagos Airport Police Command said on Wednesday that 235 persons were prosecuted for committing various offences at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos between January and December 2017.

The spokesman for the command, Joseph Alabi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the suspects were charged with assault, stealing, obtaining by false pretences, unlawful entry and touting, among others.

He said that the offences contravened the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria by-laws.

Alabi said the command made 357 arrests within the period under review.

He said: “The command was able to secure 89 convictions for the period under review.”

The spokesman said 222 cases were still at various levels of investigation and awaiting trial.

According to him, the command, under the leadership of Abdullahi Usman, has put strategies in place to beef up security at the airport and its environs.

He said this was aimed at improving the safety of passengers, airline operators and other users.

Alabi appealed to members of the public to abide by the rules and regulations of the airport, especially on the issue of restricted areas.