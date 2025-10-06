Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has alleged that death pranksters came after him in a viral video that captured him at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers State.

His comment was in reaction to a viral video that showed him dressed in beige attire and attempting to confront an unidentified individual.

This was amid a crowd of onlookers and airport personnel.

The incident occurred on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

In the footage, security guards in blue uniform can be seen restraining the singer, pulling him away from the scene and toward a waiting vehicle in the airport’s parking area.

The 53-second video also captured chaotic pushing and shoving, with one participant appearing barefoot and another wielding what looks like a belt or whip, as bystanders gather to watch the commotion unfold.

Reacting in a post shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Portable said he was the victim of an attack by “death pranksters”, individuals who stage extreme pranks involving fake deaths for online content.

Giving details of the incident in a mix of English and Yoruba, he said: “Those people came to prank me.

“They were death pranksters.

“It almost turned to cultist level.

“Ten yellow no fit stand one blue.”

Portable further alleged that the pranksters had spoilt his name through viral videos and asserted his trust in divine protection.

He added: “Make government stop all those prankers and some fake bloggers make them stop all this fake news post just because of small fame.

“Why una dey spoil person wey get glory name with una platforms?”