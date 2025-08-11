Airline Operators bans unruly Ibom Air passenger indefinitely

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has placed Ibom Air passenger, Comfort Emmanson, on “no fly” list indefinitely.

This came after Emmanson, reported to have assaulted Ibom Air’s crew and clashed with airport security at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, was charged to court.

Spokesperson for AON, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, claimed that Emmanson’s actions were not just disruptive, it was a sustained attack that placed the lives of crew, passengers and the integrity of the aircraft at risk.

The operators pointed out that with the recent incident involving Nigerian musician, Wasiu Ayinde on Valuelet, and the unruly behaviour of Senator Adams Oshiomhole towards the members of staff of Air Peace, such incidents had become too many and could no longer be tolerated.

The statement reads: “The incident which Ibom Air described, from the initial refusal by the passenger to comply with safety instructions regarding mobile phone usage which led to the brutal physical assault on Ibom Air crew members and the attempted use of a fire extinguisher as a weapon, constitutes one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behaviour witnessed this year.

“This was not just disruptive; it was a sustained, violent attack that placed the lives of crew, passengers and the integrity of the aircraft itself at risk. This behaviour is unacceptable.

“Therefore, effective immediately, the AON has placed Emmanson on its ‘no fly’ list indefinitely. She is hereby banned from flying with any AON member either domestically or internationally for life.

“Such incidents have become one too many with the most recent being the incident involving Nigerian musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on Valuelet and the unruly behaviour of Senator Adams Oshiomhole towards the members of staff of Air Peace.

“It is also worth mentioning that this incident exposes the vulnerabilities in the security response by the Aviation Security, AVSEC.

“The AON urgently calls on FAAN to immediately review and tighten security procedures at all airports across the country.

“The AON stands united with Ibom Air and all our members in maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards unruly airline passengers. Going forward, anyone who exhibits such behaviour will suffer similar consequences.”

Meanwhile, Mr Tunde Moshood, spokesperson to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, who disclosed that she has been charged to court on X, said the unruly passenger was being remanded at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Lagos.

Moshood stated: “The more reason the flying public should be more careful, the unruly passenger on Uyo-Lagos bound Ibom Air, Miss Comfort Emmanson has been charged to court and she’s now cooling off in Kirikiri.”

