Airforce directs NAF personnel to obtain new ID cards

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed Nigerian Air Force personnel to replace their current ID Cards with new ones.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that Abubakar gave the directive shortly after he was registered and presented with his new ID card.

Adesanya quoted Abubarkar as saying “there could not have been a better time to introduce the new ID Card, with its advanced security measures, considering the rate at which military personnel were being impersonated in recent times.

He said: “The improved security measures would no doubt aid speedy and positive identification of NAF personnel and ensure operational security.”

According to Abubakar, the new ID card comes with enhanced security features, designed to help reduce the rate at which NAF ID Cards are falsified.

He added: “The introduction of new card was considered necessary in view of contemporary challenges of terrorism, insurgency and associated security threats.

“Besides, global best practices demand that such security documents be periodically reviewed.”

He explained that the new NAF ID Card with enhanced security features had expiry date, an improvement over the former one that had no expiry date.