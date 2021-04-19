Average passenger airfare paid for specified route single journey increased by 18.71per cent year -on -year, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

NBS disclosed this in its latest report, titled “Transport Fare Watch – March 2021”.

“Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.10 per cent month-on-month and by 18.71 per cent year-on-year to N36,495.41 in March 2021 from N36,458.11 in February 2021”.

NBS said states with highest air fare were Anambra/Lagos (N38,600.00), Delta/Jigawa (N38,500.00), Bauchi (N38, 450.00) while states with lowest air fare were Akwa-Ibom (N32,700.00), Sokoto (N33,200.00), and Katsina (N35,150.00).

Bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N618.23), Bauchi (N597.14) and Ekiti (N500.15) while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Oyo (N197.55), Abia (N209.87) and Borno (N258.14).

The report disclosed that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.62 per cent month-on-month and by 42.58 per cent year-on-year to N2,411.29 in March 2021 from N2,372.87 in February 2021.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,576.28), Lagos (N3,425.18) and Sokoto (N3,380.20) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1,700.19), Enugu (N1,720.45) and Bauchi (N1,725.35).

“Transport fare Watch report for March 2021 covers the following categories namely bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport”.