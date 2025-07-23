Airbus expands its footprint in Africa with a new Customer Support Centre in Johannesburg  

Airbus has officially opened a new Customer Support Centre dedicated to commercial aircraft in Johannesburg, marking a major milestone in nearly five decades of partnership with Africa’s aviation sector.

The facility will bring Airbus closer to airline customers across the continent, enhancing customer proximity and offering a full range of services to help operators maintain safe, efficient, and reliable fleets.

The centre will provide technical assistance, engineering and maintenance solutions, fleet performance analysis, training services, and on-site customer support for all Airbus commercial aircraft families, including the A220, A320, A330, and A350.

“The new centre expands Airbus’ presence in Africa and underscores our confidence in the region’s potential, as we invest in local capabilities, empower our customers, drive connectivity and shared progress across the continent,” said Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus in the Middle East and Africa.

Airbus has been present in Africa since 1976, when the first A300 was delivered to the continent. Today, nearly 40 airlines operate more than 260 Airbus aircraft. According to its Global Services Forecast, Airbus foresees in the next 20 years on the African continent, a need for 14,000 new pilots and 21,000 mechanics and engineers to face the surge in air travel demand.

The opening coincides with Airbus Helicopters celebrating 30 years of service and innovation in Southern Africa, where the Midrand hub provides maintenance, spare parts, logistics support, and Africa’s first H125 virtual reality simulator for pilot training.



Airbus Defence and Space also continues to support African governments with military aircraft, Earth observation services, and satellite connectivity solutions.



With more than 180 African suppliers integrated into its global supply chain, Airbus continues to play a key role in developing the continent’s aerospace capabilities. From component manufacturing and maintenance services to training partnerships and technology transfer, Airbus’ industrial presence supports job creation, skills development, and local economic growth across Africa.

Post Views: 27