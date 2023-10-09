Air traffic resumes at Hamburg Airport after Iran aircraft threat

Flight operations at Hamburg Airport, which had been suspended due to a threat against an aircraft from Iran, have resumed.

“Flight operations have resumed. Flight delays may still occur,’’ it said on the airport’s website on Monday afternoon.

Flight operations had been completely suspended at around 12:40 pm (1040 GMT).

There were no take-offs or landings for about one and a half hours, and arriving aircraft were diverted to places such as Hanover.

A spokesman for the Federal Police told dpa that they had received an E-mail threatening to attack the Tehran-Hamburg flight.

The agency did not provide further details.