Air Peace’s two brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft are currently operating test flights in preparation for deployment into service.

Stanley Olisa, the spokesperson for the airline, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Olisa said one of the aircraft was flown empty from Lagos to Owerri, Abuja and Port Harcourt for familiarisation on Thursday.

He hinted that test flights to other destinations would continue, adding that in no time, the planes would start scheduled flights, offering a superior travel experience to customers.

He said the airline would take delivery of its third new E195-E2 aircraft very soon.

According to him, the airline’s fleet expansion is driven by the commitment to satisfy the needs of its travelling public.

He said testing flights of newly acquired aircraft is a regulatory requirement that must be met before such an aircraft could be deployed for regular scheduled operations.

Air Peace took delivery of the two brand new ultramodern 124-seat capacity Embraer 195-E2 aircraft in January and March this year.