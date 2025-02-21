Air Peace vows enhanced surveillance as passenger steal in-flight

Air Peace Limited on Thursday confirmed an incident of in-flight theft on a Port Harcourt flight, stating that enhanced surveillance has been put in place to curb such criminal acts.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, in Lagos.

The statement said a passenger was found in possession of a missing item following a thorough search conducted upon landing at Port Harcourt International Airport.

It said the suspect was subsequently handed over to the airport police for further investigation and necessary action.

The statement said: “Air Peace is deeply concerned by the rising trend of in-flight thefts observed in recent weeks.

“To curb this menace, the airline is implementing enhanced surveillance measures onboard its flights.

“Cabin crew members have been advised to heighten their vigilance throughout the journey.

“In-flight announcements will be intensified to sensitise passengers on the importance of securing their belongings and reporting any suspicious activities immediately.”

According to the statement, the airline is taking a firm stance against such criminal acts by recommending the blacklisting of the identified suspect.

“Air Peace remains committed to delivering a safe, secure, and world-class travel experience for all passengers,” it added.

The airline urged the public to cooperate with its security protocols and report any suspicious behaviour to ensure a seamless and enjoyable journey.

