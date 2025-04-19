Air Peace suspends flights to Enugu, names alternative airport

Air Peace has announced the suspension of its flight operations to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and named an alternative airport for landing.

The Head of Corporate Communications of the airline, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Friday.

Ndiulo said the decision followed the bad runway of the airport.

He said this had caused major disruptions to its flights into and out of the AIIA.

He announced the Asaba airport as the alternative for its flight to Enugu.

He said the company believes that if flights are not operated into and out of the airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would be able to fix the bad portions of the runway.

Ndiulo said in the statement: “We regret to inform you that all flights scheduled to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns of the Enugu airport runway.

“The situation of the Enugu runway has been causing major disruptions to Air Peace flights, hence the decision to temporarily suspend further flights into this airport until further notice.

“At Air Peace, we prioritise safety first over convenience.

“We believe that if flights are not operated into this aerodrome for the next few days, it will allow FAAN the opportunity to perform the necessary repairs on the runway.

“To this end, please be informed that all flights scheduled into and out of Enugu will now be operated into and out of Asaba airport.

“We regret any inconvenience this change might have caused.”

