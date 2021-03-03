Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, says it will resume its daily flight operations from the Lagos hub into Accra, Ghana on March 15.

The airline Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the Lagos-Accra flight would depart daily at 7am, while the Accra-Lagos flight would depart at 7:40am.

Olisa said the resumption of Accra flights was in response to popular demand as the flying public had been anticipating it.

He said: “You would recall that we suspended our Accra flights consequent upon the pandemic lockdown last year.

“But, we have some exciting news for our esteemed customers as we are resuming flight operations into the Ghanaian city pretty soon.

“The flying public have been expectant of this.”

Olisa also expressed the readiness of Air Peace to kick off the scheduled flights into Ilorin from Abuja and Lagos.

According to him, the airline was already finalising plans to commence Ilorin flights soon.

He reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing peaceful connectivity across the domestic, regional and international destinations and satisfying the air travel needs of Nigerians.

NAN reports that Air Peace is an indigenous airline servicing 16 domestic routes, five regional routes and two international destinations including Johannesburg.

It also has a varied fleet of 26 aircraft comprising the ultra-modern Embraer 195-E2 jet, Boeing 777, Embraer 145, Boeing 737 and Dornier 328 jet.