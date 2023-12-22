Air Peace set to resume China operations 

One of Nigeria’s leading airlines, Air Peace, said it is set to resume direct flight connectivity to Guangzhou-China.

This was contained in a statement issued by the carrier’s Spokesman, Stanley Olisa, on Friday.

He explained that passengers could also now fly Accra-China-Accra, which is a new connection.

China’s direct flight is scheduled to resume on December 28.

Olisa indicated that the resumption of flights to China and the newly introduced connection were in furtherance of Air Peace’s commitment to providing connectivity across cities and between continents, while also fostering socio-economic relations.

Air Peace began direct flights to China in 2022, with a high passenger load on its inaugural flight and had since launched three other international routes – Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Jeddah in 2023.

The airline is also planning to kick-off scheduled flights to London soon.

Air Peace has a network of 21 domestic routes, eight regional and six international destinations, with a fleet of over 30 aircraft.