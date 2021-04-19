This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Oluwatoyin Olajide, air in Lagos on Sunday.Olajide said the decision to commence the Abuja-Gombe route was a reflection of Air Peace’s resolve to open up the North East as the region was currently underserved.

She said: “This is part of our strategic route expansion drive and the determination to providepeacr key connections, addressing the air travel needs of Nigerians while fostering economic development and unity.

“We are set to kick off Gombe operations and resume our Yola flight services very soon.”

According to the statement, the airline has already set up the Gombe station and is calling on residents of the state to apply to the airline as there are roles to be filled in the station.

Olajide said: “We have 17 aircraft undergoing varying levels of maintenance overseas and once they start returning, we shall launch more routes and resume others that we temporarily suspended.”

She added that the two brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets (of the 13 ordered) recently received from Embraer would soon be deployed to boost domestic and regional flights connectivity.