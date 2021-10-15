Air Peace gets second safety performance award in 3 months

The West and Central Africa’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has been recognised with the Distinguished Safety Performance Award by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The spokesperson of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Olisa said that the award presented by the Kaduna Airport Manager and chairperson, Airport Safety Committee, Kaduna International Airport, Mrs Amina Ozi-Salami, in recognition of Air Peace’s consistent commitment to safety with records of zero accident/serious incidents at the Kaduna International Airport.

Olisa expressed gratitude to the airport authorities for the award, adding that it further accentuates the airline’s unwavering stance on 100 per cent safety compliance in line with established global standards.

“We shall continue to ensure full adherence to all safety codes as required by the industry regulatory bodies while providing Nigerians with more seamless connectivity and more investment in brand new aircraft to offer them a superior travel experience,” Olisa stated.

In August this year, Air Peace was also conferred with the Gold Standard Safety Award by the National Association of Aircraft and Pilots Engineers (NAAPE), for its safety record and safety system performance as well as outstanding investment in brand new aircraft and equipment.