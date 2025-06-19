Air Peace gets Heathrow grant, to start Abuja-London flight 

Air Peace Airline has announced the commencement of Abuja to Heathrow Airport in London on October 26 after receiving the grant from the British authority.

The Chairman of the airline, Dr. Allen Onyema, announced the development to newsmen at a news conference he addressed on Wednesday in Lagos.

Onyema disclosed that the grant was as a result of the confidence the international aviation community has in the airline.

He also announced that before the end of year, the airline would add Congo, Gabon, and Brazzaville to its schedule.

Onyema said that flights from Abuja to London Heathrow would be four times weekly, with Lagos to London Gatwick three times weekly.

He also said there would be direct flights to the Caribbean, particularly Antigua, in September and later to Barbados.

The airline boss assured increased fleet capacity of Boeing 777, wide bodied aircraft acquisition as a result of the dry lease financing, among other new aircraft to match the schedules.

According to him, the airline has 36 outrightly purchased aircraft and four on wet lease, with new aircraft expected soon.

Onyema assured passengers of on-time services, saying: “Since May 12, we have posted over 85 percent on-time performance.

“For the new Air Peace you are about to see, we assure our passengers of on-time services and we are upgrading our Customer Service.”

On flight delays and cancellations, Onyema said 94 percent were not caused by the airline but external forces.

He identified the causes as weather, infrastructure, bird strikes, inadequate landing equipment, sunset airports, unruly passengers, and animal strikes among others.

He explained: “In the last five years, we recorded 100 bird strikes.

“This year alone, over 30 bird strikes.

“These strikes will affect other flights scheduled for that day.

“We do not cancel for the fun of it.

“We cancel when necessary.”

Onyema noted that the airline has international validations because of its safety measures.

He also announced that the airline would restart the China route soon as well as other regional and international routes.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for ensuring ease of doing business in the industry.

He added: “The sector had never had it so good as Nigeria would soon take delivery of dry lease aircraft as a result of the doggedness of the minister.”

Onyema expressed the hope that Nigerians would patronise and support the airline.

