Air Peace COO reads the riot act to team leaders at management retreat

At the just concluded three-day management retreat of Africa’s fastest growing airline, Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide, the Chief Operating Officer, paid glowing tribute to participants drawn from the various departments and units.

She, however, reiterated the need to stay customer-focused, bearing in mind that the customer is the sole reason the company is in business.

She advised team leaders to return with the knowledge learnt and replicate transformational leadership and emotional intelligence in their respective departments.

She said that management would not tolerate service failures of any dimension going forward.

Reputed as the Iron Lady behind the success of the Airline, Olajide, an engineer by training with an MBA and various other professional helmets from Harvard, Cranfield University as well as Airman’s Certificates and Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) licence from Sheffield School of Aeronautics, Florida exuded inspiration and professionalism effortlessly.

Also Read:

Some of the managers interviewed were excited at the optimisation vision of the airline and pledged to democratise the insights and strategies gathered at the marathon sessions with Ricchezza Capital Advisors.

The Managing Partner of Ricchezza Capital in his remarks was impressed at the calibre of capacity within the Air Peace Management and hinted that the transformation journey has just begun as he “sees the Airline soaring higher in its sustainable traction as Nigeria’s Ambassador in the skies.”

Post Views: 13