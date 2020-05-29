Air Peace has confirmed that it operated a flight to China from Lagos on Thursday night.

The airline confirmed the report, which was carried by Eagle Online in a report earlier in the day, on Friday in a statement.

Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, had in a post on Instagram late on Thursday, said her husband, Matthew Ekeinde, who is a pilot with Air Peace, was operating his first flight in two months to China.

Jalade-Ekeinde went ahead to say those on the flight were the Chinese Doctors earlier brought into the country via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on April 9, 2020.

But the airline, in the statement in Friday, confirmed there were many more on the trip.

It said there were 301 Chinese nationals on the flight, which is expected to last for 20 hours.

The statement said: “Air Peace on Thursday, May 28, 2020, operated its second flight to China as we evacuated 301 Chinese nationals back to their country.

“The flight departed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at exactly 22:05 yesterday to arrive at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, China.”