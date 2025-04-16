Air Peace celebrates Gold Chinyere Ike, first woman to travel by air in her community

In a deliberate attempt to humanize air travel and demonstrate the power of aviation to transform lives, Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline and the largest carrier in West and Central Africa has brought to limelight the inspiring story of Gold Chinyere Ike, the first woman in Umuerim Umukparo in Mbala, Umunneochi LGA, Abia state to board an aeroplane.

Her maiden flight with Air Peace has since captivated hearts across social media, becoming a symbol of how access to air travel can inspire dreams and open doors.

A graduate of Nursing from Abia State University and an entrepreneurial farmer, Chinyere captured hearts across Nigeria when she took to social media in late March 2025 to chronicle her very first flight experience. Her heartfelt post, brimming with wonder and unfiltered awe, quickly went viral, drawing attention to her humble background and the profound significance of a moment many take for granted.

“When we were on air, I could see the sky differently,” she recalled, eyes still wide with the memory. “Down here, we look up to the sky. But when you’re flying, it’s almost like the sky is beneath you. I couldn’t stop thinking about how such a heavy plane could stay up there.”

This moment, years in the making, had its roots in childhood whimsy. Chinyere fondly remembered walking with her father and seeing aircraft streak the sky above their community. “I used to say they were throwing down gifts like in Christmas stories,” she laughed. It was a fantasy that bloomed into reality—one that earned a celebration not just for her, but for an entire community.

Touched by her story, the Air Peace Corporate Communications team journeyed to Mbala to meet her in person. The team was met with a jubilant welcome—drums beating, the Egede dance troupe in full display, and townspeople flooding the dusty roads in awe and gratitude. For Chinyere, it was surreal. For her family, it was history. “I didn’t know what to expect,” she said with emotion. “That you people came to my village just because of me… I’m grateful. The community is so happy.” Specifically, the visit served not just to honour her story but to reinforce Air Peace’s commitment to connecting even the most remote communities to opportunities across Nigeria and beyond.

The delegation who represented the Chairman/CEO, Dr. Allen Onyema presented her with two complimentary return Economy tickets to any domestic destination of her choice, along with branded souvenirs. In his message Dr. Onyema noted that “Ms. Gold Chinyere Ike’s journey represents exactly why we do what we do. Air Peace was founded not only to provide safe and affordable air travel, but to make flying accessible to everyday Nigerians—women, men, young people—regardless of their background,” adding “we believe that when people move, dreams move with them.”

Visibly stunned, Chinyere expressed heartfelt thanks to the airline and its Chairman, Dr. Allen Onyema. “I never expected this,” she said, smiling through tears. “Air Peace is the biggest, not just in Africa, but worldwide.”

Asked where she would like to explore next, she didn’t hesitate—Lagos again, and Abuja, a city she has long dreamt of. “I’ve never been there before,” she said, eyes gleaming with the same excitement that made her story go viral in the first place.

Her father, a long-time flyer himself, shared his pride and joy. “I always loved flying Air Peace, and when it was time for my daughter to travel, I insisted she fly with them,” he explained. Her mother, equally moved, extended her gratitude. “For you to come here, to honour our daughter—it means so much. We thank Dr. Onyema, and we thank God for journey mercies.”

Ms. Ike’s story is more than a fleeting moment. It’s a portrait of progress, of dreams that take off despite the odds. In amplifying her voice, Air Peace continues to champion stories that matter. Since inception, Air Peace has focused on democratizing air travel, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and boosting local economies by opening up new routes and connecting underserved regions. From entrepreneurs flying in search of new markets to students pursuing education abroad, Air Peace is committed to being more than an airline—it is a catalyst for empowerment and nation-building.

As Chinyere’s story continues to inspire, Air Peace renews its pledge to bridge gaps—not just geographical, but social and economic—ensuring that every Nigerian can dream bigger, soar higher, and see the skies as a place where they belong.

