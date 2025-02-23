Air Peace boss hails Ekiti airport as one of world’s best 

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Dr. Allen Onyema, has lauded the state-of-the-art facilities and operational efficiency of the Ekiti State Agro Allied International Cargo Airport, describing it as one of the best in the world.

Dr. Onyema gave the commendation when he landed at the airport on Saturday at about 10am in a Boeing 737 (120 capacity) aircraft.

He commended the airport’s apron, runway, and terminal building, describing them as: “Highly functional and aesthetically pleasing.”

Speaking with journalists shortly after landing at the airport, the Air Peace Boss noted that the facility’s readiness for international and domestic flights positions it as a critical infrastructure for the economic and social development of the state and the country at large.

Emphasising the potentials of the airport, which according to him makes it a strong contender for major aviation activities in Nigeria, Dr. Onyema said it is equipped to accommodate even larger aircraft such as Boeing 777.

While assuring the state of his readiness to partner with the airport as soon as it commences commercial operations, he expressed optimism that the airport would soon serve as a hub for pilgrims and travellers in the country.

He said: ““This is the first time Boeing 737 will be coming to this airport and as an aviator, I can tell you categorically that this is one of the best airports in the world.

Also Read:

“We should stop neglecting our own.

“When I say one of the best in the world, I mean it because coming in, the pilot was communicating with me and I’m reporting what the pilot said: that this is one of the best runways he has ever seen.

“So, Boeing 777 can even land in this airport.

“It is just a matter of time and I am sure in no time, Ekiti pilgrims might start flying from here because the airport can take Boeing 777.

“It is a beautiful airport, highly equipped, beautiful and very solid apron, solid runways, nice terminal, and what else can we ask for.”

In his own remarks, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Airport Project, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Makinde (retd), said the seamless landing of a Boeing 737 is a clear testament to the airport’s readiness for full commercial operation, adding that the milestone demonstrates the airport’s capacity to handle large aircraft and deliver seamless aviation services.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, described the airport project as a transformative project for the state.

Olatunbosun said the landing of the Boeing 737 at the airport is a testament to the determination of the state government under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, to enhance infrastructure development for economic growth and connectivity.

Post Views: 18