Air Peace says it will commence Kano-Owerri-Kano flights from next Tuesday.

The airline’s Corporate Communications Executive, Stanley Olisa, said in a statement that the airline would operate direct flights between the two destinations on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

According to the Air Peace spokesman, passengers will no longer have to travel from Kano to Lagos or Abuja to connect a flight to Owerri.

“It is our promise to interconnect every parts of this country. This is our gift to the unity of our nation.

“Be assured we are coming with more destinations.

‘It is part of our vision to create more seamless connections and network options for our esteemed customers across Nigeria, and we cannot fail in this regard,’’ the airline spokesman said.

He reiterated the commitment of the airline to giving its passengers best-in-class flight experience and improving its delivery of safe and comfortable flights.

Olisa urged the flying public to continue to fly Air Peace, a truly Nigerian airline that has significantly impacted the growth of the country’s economy in a number of ways.

