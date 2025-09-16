Air Peace announces flight delays over heavy downpour in Lagos

Nigeria’s national airline, Air Peace, has said some flights across its operating networks would be delayed due to heavy downpour of rain in Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

A statement by Spokesperson of Air Peace, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, urged passengers to exercise patience while it manages the disruption.

The statement reads: “We wish to inform you that due to the heavy downpour of rain in Lagos this morning, some flights across our operating networks will be delayed.

“While weather is beyond our control and safety remains our utmost priority, we appeal for your understanding as we manage the disruptions as best as we can and get you to your destinations safely.

“At Air Peace, safety is not just a priority but a core commitment. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest safety standards for our passengers and crew.”

