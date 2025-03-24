Air Peace announces 15% student discount on Nigeria-London route, offers unmatched travel benefits

West and Central Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, continues to redefine affordability and convenience in international travel, particularly for students pursuing higher education abroad.

In a commitment to making air travel more accessible, the airline is extending its exclusive 15% student discount on economy-class tickets for flights between Nigeria and London, ensuring students can fly at reduced fares while enjoying world-class service.

This offer presents an excellent opportunity for parents and students preparing for the summer return from school to Nigeria. By leveraging this discount, students enrolled in full-time educational programs at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada can enjoy significant savings on their travels. The fare remains one of the most competitive in the market, allowing families to manage travel expenses more efficiently.

To qualify for the student discount, applicants must be 25 years old or younger and provide essential documents, including a valid student ID, a student visa, and an enrollment verification letter. The discounted tickets, available for booking through Air Peace’s official website, remain valid for one year from the date of travel and are non-transferable and non-refundable. Students can initiate their ticket request by submitting their passport data page and required documents via the airline’s designated platform, accessible through the ‘student discount’ section of the website.

Further inquiries can be directed to businessdevelopment@flyairpeace.com or via phone at +2349093424316 and +2347062193007.

Also Read:

Beyond student travellers, Air Peace is also rewarding other passengers with an ongoing promotional offer that allows travelers to earn over ₦600,000 in savings when they connect any of Air Peace’s major domestic destinations to London. As an added benefit, passengers on this route are entitled to one extra piece of free luggage, enhancing convenience for those traveling with more baggage. The airline continues to set the bar high with bespoke in-flight service, featuring premium comfort and a selection of continental meals tailored to meet diverse tastes.

This special promo runs until March 31, 2025, with an extended travel period until April 15, 2025. As Air Peace remains committed to redefining air travel with affordability, comfort, and seamless connectivity, passengers are encouraged to take full advantage of these exclusive offers while they last.

Post Views: 13