Air India Crash: Lone survivor seen walking into, out of burning wreckage + Video

In another twist of events, a new video that surfaced has shown Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the devastating Air India AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad, walking towards the burning plane and emerging some minutes later from it.

The flight, with 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, killing 241 onboard and later claiming the lives of 33 more on the ground.

While everyone aboard the flight was initially feared killed, one survivor was confirmed and reportedly hospitalised.

However, the 40-year-old Ramesh, believed to be the only person to have survived the crash, was seen in a new video walking into and away from the crash site.

In the footage, Ramesh was captured emerging from the crash site as smoke billowed behind him.

Ramesh, who was wearing a white T-shirt, was spotted by a passer-by and taken to safety.

This came a few moments after he was captured walking towards the crash site.

Some bystanders were seen shouting as smoke billowled in the background.

The British national of Indian origin was the occupant of seat 11A on the ill-fated AI171 flight.

On June 12, the flight departed Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport shortly after 1:30pm, and was bound for Gatwick, the second-busiest international airport in London, United Kingdom.

Ramesh had been sitting in seat 11A on the plane, next to the emergency doors over the front of the wings.

According to reports, it is the structurally the most robust part of a plane and gives passengers the best chance of escaping a crash if they survive the initial impact.

His brother, Ajay, is thought to have died in the disaster.

Last week, the lone survivor recounted how he saw air hostesses die before him as he made his escape

The businessman, who had been flying back to the UK after tending to his business in India, told the Indian state broadcaster, DD News, from his hospital bed: “I don’t believe how I survived.

“For some time, I thought I was also going to die.

“But when I opened my eyes I realised I was alive, and I tried to unbuckle myself from the seat and escape from where I could.

“I saw people dying in front of my eyes – the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me….

“I walked out of the rubble.

“The side of the plane I was in landed on the ground, and I could see that there was space outside the aircraft.

“So when my door broke, I tried to escape through it, and I did.

“The opposite side of the aircraft was blocked by a building wall (of a doctors’ hostel where the plane crashed), so nobody could have come out of there.”

Ramesh said the plane appeared to almost come to a standstill in mid-air for a few seconds shortly after take-off, and the green and white cabin lights were flickering.

He added that he could feel the engine thrust increasing, but then the plane “crashed with speed”.

Doctors told local media that Ramesh did not sustain any major injuries and he said he walked out of the crash site with only burn injuries on his left arm.

