Air Force personnel assault PUNCH correspondent, seize phone after attacking Ikeja Disco office

In another distressing incident, armed personnel from the Air Force Base in Ikeja, Lagos, have allegedly assaulted a correspondent of PUNCH Newspapers, Dare Olawin.

According to reports, the military men attacked the headquarters of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company opposite MITV, Ikeja, Lagos around 7:40 am on Thursday.

The PUNCH correspondent was said to be at the office to attend an event at Adiyan.

It was learnt that Journalists were to gather at the office from where they were expected to proceed to Adiyan in Ogun State for the unveiling of a solar project.

Reports further indicated that the military men sighted Olawin, alongside a TVC cameraman and one other reporter in a coaster bus.

The Journalists were said to be beaten and made to sit on the floor.

The PUNCH correspondent’s Android phone, a small Itel phone and a white power bank were taken away by the men who threatened to shoot him if he tried to say anything.

The Air Force personnel led by a woman seized the office of Ikeja Electric for over one and a half hours, beating the staff and other people sighted.

The roads leading to the office were blocked, giving the military men a field day to molest those within the premises.

It was learnt that the officers were at the DisCo’s headquarters to vent their anger over the disconnection of their military base.

They left the office with engineers and drivers who they said would be forced to reconnect their barracks.

