Air Force knocks out terrorists’ enclaves near Lake Chad

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Component of the military special task force: “Operation Hadin Kai,” has continued to decimate terrorists and their hideouts at Tumbuns near Lake Chad.

NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, said this on Monday in a statement he issued.

Gabkwet, an Air Vice Marshal, said an intelligence report received made the airstrikes on a location North West of Arina Woje in Tumbuns on Sunday imperative.

He explained that the report indicated the presence of terrorists’ hideouts at the location.

He added that the report also confirmed an activation of terrorists’ activities around clusters of structures concealed under trees near the location.

He said: “A post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their hideouts set ablaze, thereby degrading their capabilities to attack surface forces.

“These strikes have also degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians residing near Arina Woje in Borno.”