The new Commander, Nigerian Air Force 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore A. K. Ademuwagun, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, in his office in Ikeja.

The new Air Force Commander commended the police commissioner for his openness, commitment to duty and sterling leadership qualities he exhibits in sustaining the existing synergy between the police and other security services in the state.

In his remarks, the CP Odumosu also appreciated the air force chief for his hand of fellowship and the zeal to collaborate with the police in combating crimes in the state.

He also promised to set machinery in motion to boost cordial relationship among the members of the rank and file of the police and other security services in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police addressed traffic officers in all the commands and divisional police stations across the state to review and restrategise on the templates adopted to manage traffic in the state.

According to the police spokesman, Adejobi, CP Odumosu emphasised on the need to sustain the deployment of traffic personnel at the peak of traffic in the state as regular presence and control will ease the traffic problems.

Odumosu further charged officers to deploy their motorcycle monitors to be on surveillance at strategic places in order to keep traffic robbers at bay.

He directed the Area Commanders and DPOs and officer in charge of the command’s Motor and Traffic Division, CSP Oriyomi Oluwasanmi, to adequately supervise the activities and operations of the traffic personnel in their areas of responsibility to be alive to their duties and shun extortion and corruption in any form, as such professional misconducts will not be condoned.