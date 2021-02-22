The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has sympathised with the Nigerian Air Force and families that lost their loved ones in Sunday’s crash of a military aircraft that claimed the lives of seven people.

NAF had confirmed on Sunday that seven passengers onboard a Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft died when the jet crashed in Abuja.

The jet, en route Minna in Niger State, crashed close to the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after reporting engine failure.

Obi in a statement by his Media Office described the incident as a tragic loss to the nation.

He commiserated with the affected families and the Nigerian Air Force, praying God to give them the strength to bear the loss.

“We, as a nation, are united in prayers for the victims of the Abuja air crash. This is a painful incident for us all. May God grant the victims eternal rest,” Obi prayed.